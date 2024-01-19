There's nothing to hide, will go as many times as needed: Hooda on ED questioning

Chandigarh, Jan 19 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was recently questioned by the ED in a money laundering case, on Friday said he has nothing to hide and will appear before the agency as many times as it wants him to.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on Wednesday questioned Hooda at its central Delhi headquarters for more than six hours in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged land scam in Gurugram involving the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), according to sources.

The agency recorded the statement of the 76-year-old leader under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

When asked about his questioning by the ED, Hooda told reporters here, "They had called me earlier too, it is their job. There is nothing to hide. I will go as many times as they want me to appear." "I believe in the law of the land and have full faith in the judiciary," he said.

On INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala's comments that everyone knows about alleged land scams during his regime, the former chief minister said, "Which scam took place? Let him name one, only then I can answer." "Not even a single inch of land was acquired for any private builder during our time. I have said this on the floor of the assembly also," Hooda said.

Hooda was earlier questioned by the ED in another money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in land acquisition at Manesar in Gurugram during 2004-07 and one against the Congress party-promoted Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

On former Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja launching the 'Jansandesh Yatra' from Hisar ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Hooda said as long as leaders hold programmes to strengthen the party, there should be no objection.

Selja launched the yatra along with Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and former Haryana minister Kiran Choudhary. All three of them are considered Hooda's detractors.

Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan were not present at the launch of the yatra.

Hooda further said the Congress is continuously reaching out to people of the state through 'Jan Aakrosh' rallies, 'Ghar-Ghar Congress' and other campaigns.

"Seeing the kind of support we are getting, I can say that people have made up their mind to bring the Congress to power in 2024," he said.

He reiterated that the Congress is capable of contesting all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana on its own and performing well.

Responding to a question on the Ram temple, Hooda said Lord Ram belongs to all.

"Our faith in Lord Ram is unwavering," he said.

On the upcoming budget session of the Haryana assembly, the Congress leader said, "What can one expect from the budget? Debt will only increase further. This is a non-performing government." PTI SUN DIV DIV