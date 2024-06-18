There's possibility of cabinet expansion in Maharashtra: NCP's Tatkare

Ahmednagar, Jun 18 (PTI) NCP's Maharashtra unit president Sunil Tatkare on Tuesday said there is a possibility of an expansion of the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Addressing a press conference, he also alleged that misinformation is being spread that MLAs owing allegiance to Ajit Pawar could switch sides and join the rival NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar.

He asserted that no NCP MLA will leave the Ajit Pawar-led camp.

The NCP MP said after the oath-taking ceremony of the new Union government, there was a detailed discussion among the alliance partners on the causes of the dismal performance of the ruling Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, in the Lok Sabha polls.

Asked about cabinet expansion in Maharashtra, Tatkare said, "When we met in Delhi, we had a preliminary discussion. There is a possibility that there could be a cabinet expansion. If it is happening, then we have to take steps (in that respect) in the next seven-eight days." "We will speak when discussions (on cabinet expansion) take place in Delhi," he said when asked to elaborate further on cabinet expansion.

The only MP of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP to win Lok Sabha polls in 2024, Tatkare said the party will face state assembly polls as part of the Mahayuti.

On the NCP's lacklustre performance in the Lok Sabha polls, Tatkare said there was a detailed discussion on the issue in New Delhi after the oath taking of the new government.

He admitted that the upcoming state assembly polls will be a political challenge and said frontal organisations of the party have been given a specific task to strengthen the NCP.

The Shinde-led state cabinet has been expanded only twice so far - first in 2022 and then in 2023, when Ajit Pawar joined the government after rebelling against Sharad Pawar. PTI PR NP