Thermo Fisher Scientific inaugurates expanded R&D centre of excellence in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 28 (PTI) Thermo Fisher Scientific’s expanded Research and Development (R&D) Centre of Excellence has been officially inaugurated here, the company said on Tuesday.

The facility, dedicated to pioneering advances in antibody design, development, and manufacturing, was inaugurated on October 27 by Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), it said.

"Thermo Fisher has invested over Rs 160 crores in this expansion, reinforcing its long-term commitment to India’s research ecosystem. The expanded 37,000 sq. ft. facility incorporates advanced automation and analytical platforms to support immunoassays, protein analysis, and cell-based studies, the company said, in a statement..

In the coming years, Thermo Fisher, said the expansion will create 100 plus jobs, strengthening local talent development and contributing to Karnataka’s thriving life sciences ecosystem.

"It represents a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to accelerate innovation and scientific collaboration from India," it stated.

Speaking about the occasion, Minister for Electronics, IT and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge said, “Karnataka has long positioned itself as a vibrant hub for biotechnology and life sciences. The expansion of Thermo Fisher’s facility is a testament to the state’s continued emphasis of this objective." "Through our Karnataka Biotechnology Mission and aligned state policies, we are enabling innovation, nurturing talent, and facilitating collaboration between government, academia and industry. This facility strengthens the state’s capability to contribute meaningfully to India’s broader biotechnology vision," he added.

According to the Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, it is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over USD 40 billion. Our mission is to enable our customers and partners to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.