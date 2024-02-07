These twin sisters from Kashmir are winning hearts with cutest invite

Advertisment

“I feel like I am sitting in the middle of heaven and there are waves of milk in my mouth. But these are not waves of milk, but ice. Have a try. I am having a lot of fun today,” these words from the adorable twin sisters will steal your heart.

This video has gone viral on social media where six-year-old twin Kashmiri sisters present a creative report announcing the arrival of snowfall in South Kashmir's Anantnag.

The video of Zainab and Zaiba was also shared by Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra and received widespread appreciation for their brilliant creative description.

The girls studying in Nursery Standard invited tourists to the Kashmir valley.