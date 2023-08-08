They don't tolerate 'single engine' govts anywhere: Sibal's dig at Modi govt

New Delhi: With Parliament passing the contentious Delhi services bill, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a swipe at the Centre, saying they don't tolerate “single engine” governments anywhere in India.

Parliament on Monday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, that gives the central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government with the Rajya Sabha approving it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "NCT of Delhi (Amendment Bill) 2023 approved by Parliament. Allows Centre to control services of bureaucrats in the Delhi government to further emasculate the autonomy necessary for representative democracy."

They don’t tolerate “single engine” governments anywhere in India ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 8, 2023

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.