They landed in hell after abandoning Hindutva: Shinde mocks Shiv Sena (UBT) ahead of book release

Thane, May 17 (PTI) In a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena ahead of the launch of a book authored by party MP Sanjay Raut, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has accused the rival faction of abandoning the Hindutva ideology of the late Bal Thackeray for power.

Raut's book "Narkatla Swarg" (Heaven in Hell) will be unveiled in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

"Had they remained loyal to the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray, they wouldn't have fallen into hell and reduced to a position today where they are now searching for heaven," Shinde told reporters in Thane on Friday night.

He said Balasaheb Thackeray was firmly rooted in the Hindutva ideology and had immense respect for leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Balasaheb had recognised their commitment and work for Gujarat and the nation. His foresight identified them as the rightful torch-bearers of Hindutva," he added.

Without naming Uddhav Thackeray, he said the individuals who have now aligned with the Congress and abandoned the ideals of Balasaheb will never understand the reasons behind his decisions.

"They have strayed far from his legacy," he said.

Shinde's rebellion in 2022 split the undivided Shiv Sena, forcing Thackeray to resign as the chief minister. PTI COR NSK