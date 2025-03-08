They overcame language barrier, poverty, and loss, to don Olive Green

Chennai, Mar 8 (PTI) Surjeet Yadav, son of a truck driver, from Mainpuri village in Uttar Pradesh, found it difficult to cope without knowing English, as this seemed to be his biggest hurdle in joining the Officers Training Academy here.

Without losing hope, he learnt the language and after three years of determination, he appeared for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview and finally cleared it.

He has tenanted the prestigious appointment of Academy Cadet Adjutant.

In the case of Battalion Cadet Adjutant Karan Trivedi, son of a farmer from a remote village in Uttar Pradesh, he had to battle against poverty and lack of knowledge in English. He joined OTA Chennai on March 30, 2024.

JUO Aryan Deolekar from Mumbai, was a delivery agent who sold poultry, and rose to join the OTA.

In the case of Soni Bisht, it was a story of loss and an unwavering determination to honour the dreams of her late husband sepoy Neeraj Singh Bhandari who died a month after marrying her in December 2022. This brought her world crashing down.

Her brother suffered a paralysis attack while she was preparing for her SSB. She cleared the medical tests and finally secured the sole seat reserved for Veer Naris.

"Her journey, filled with heartbreak and resilience, has prepared her for a greater purpose. On March 8, she will be commissioned into the Indian Army, carrying forward Neeraj's legacy and honoring the dreams they once shared," a release here said.

Over 100 officer cadets, including women were commissioned into the Indian Army on Saturday, at the end of a Passing Out Parade at the OTA here. PTI JSP ROH