They stripped him of his dignity just days before his wedding: Mother of East Delhi assault victim

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) "He went to save his father.. they stripped him naked, hit his face with shoes and left him lying on the road.. all this just 10 days before his wedding," said the mother of a man who was assaulted in broad daylight in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area during a violent confrontation over ownership of a gym.

There was supposed to be happiness in our house because of the wedding. But now there is just fear, said the victim's mother Rita Garg, who alleged that she too was assaulted by the accused men.

They pulled me by my hair, touched me inappropriately and kicked me until I fell on the road, Rita said as she demanded justice for her family.

Her husband, Rajesh Garg, alleged that the attack began when one of the accused, Satish alias Pintoo Yadav, got out of his Thar car and tried to him over with it but instead hit a wall.

“He pushed me, punched me three to four times and shoved me onto the stairs,” Rajesh said. “They kicked, thrashed and continued punching me. I was beaten with a rod and stripped naked inside the gym and lost consciousness due to the assault.” “When I later came outside, I saw my son lying naked on the road,” he added. “No one came forward to help us.” Rita further claimed that when Rajesh was assaulted, she intervened and pleaded with the attackers to stop, informing them that her husband was a diabetic patient, but they molested her as well.

She further alleged that her husband was dragged towards the basement, while her son was attacked outside.

Purported videos of the January 2 assault, which later went viral on social media platforms, show a group of men beating and kicking a man lying on the road, stripping him and repeatedly kicking his face as he pleads for mercy. One of them was also seen hitting the man with a shoe, while several bystanders stood around watching the incident.

Rita told PTI that her son rushed outside after hearing that his father was being attacked.

“He went out to save his father,” she said. “Instead, they stripped him naked, beat him with shoes on his face and left him lying on the road. Ten days before his wedding, they destroyed his dignity.” Rita said police personnel later arrived at the spot and gave clothes to her son.

“I saw him in such a terrible condition,” she said. “I have not even been able to watch the video. Just thinking about what happened to my son keeps me awake at night.” The incident, she said, has left the family deeply traumatised. “My children have switched off their phones and said they could not stay with us anymore after this,” she said. “There was supposed to be happiness in our house because of the wedding. Instead, there is fear.” Rita alleged that the dispute stemmed from repeated demands to vacate the basement and disagreements over money. “My son was humiliated in public... we want justice.” One of the accused, identified as Satish, who worked as a caretaker at a gym owned by the victims, has been arrested while others are at large, the police said, adding that efforts are on to nab them.

According to the police, the confrontation was sparked by a dispute after Satish allegedly cheated the couple and took control of the gym. Tensions escalated following repeated arguments over the issue, culminating in the assault.

A case has been registered under multiple sections of the BNS, including those related to voluntarily causing hurt, criminal trespass, criminal intimidation and assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

“The entire matter is being investigated in detail. CCTV footage from the area is being scanned and multiple teams have been formed to identify and nab the remaining accused,” a police officer said. PTI SSJ BM NB