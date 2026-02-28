'They've done it': CM, LG, political parties hail J-K's maiden Ranji win

Jammu/Srinagar, Feb 28 (PTI) Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday congratulated the Union territory's Ranji team for its maiden title triumph in Karnataka’s Hubballi, saying the players have scripted a historic victory in golden letters and brought pride and honour to the region.

The Paras Dogra-led team scripted an extraordinary tale of resilience in Indian domestic cricket to claim their maiden Ranji Trophy title on the basis of a first-innings lead, after the final against eight-time champions Karnataka ended in a draw.

Celebrations erupted across the Union territory, with firecrackers, beats of dholaks and drums reverberating through streets and sweets being distributed in the twin capital cities and other areas from where team members hail. "They've done it. Well done J&K," Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on his personal handle on X immediately after the team's win. Abdullah had travelled to Hubbli to cheer for the team.

His party, the National Conference (NC), described the winter as historic glory.

"Historic glory for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team in the Ranji Trophy! You have made every Jammu & Kashmiri resident proud with your grit and brilliance," the party said on X.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha termed the win as "finest hour", saying the victory has filled the entire UT with pride and emotion.

"Emotions surging beyond words as I watch our Cricket team claiming the Ranji Trophy. To every fierce player who carved history through sheer grit: thank you from entire UT beaming with pride. You have immortalized history—embrace it with honor," the Lt Governor said in a post on X.

Expectedly, the win triggered celebrations at the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) headquarters too and at the homes of players, where neighbours and relatives gathered to share the historic moment.

"This is a landmark achievement for J&K cricket. The players have shown discipline, belief and resilience throughout the season,” a JKCA official said, adding "It is the result of consistent hard work at the grassroots level." All India Congress General Secretary and Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Ghulam Ahmad Mir also congratulated the team on behalf of the party. Thanking the players and the team management, he said the side has etched its success in golden letters. "They have made us proud and honoured us with their grand victory," Mir said.

J&K BJP chief and MP Sat Sharma, too, extended greetings and said, "They (the team) have not only made us proud with such a massive win but have also opened new pathways for cricket in the country." Meanwhile, PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the players "both from Kashmir and Jammu" reflect the strength of unity, and the win sends a strong message against forces attempting to divide people along religious lines.

"Today is truly a very blessed day for our Jammu and Kashmir. In my opinion, it is a slap on the faces of those forces who try to divide Hindus and Muslims and create conflict between them," Mufti told reporters on the sidelines of a party function in Katra township of Reasi district.

"They have shown that when we move forward together, when Hindus and Muslims stand united, we can achieve great things not only for Jammu and Kashmir but for the entire country," the PDP leader said.