Theyyam to light up Thiruvananthapuram during Assembly book festival

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 2 (PTI) During the fourth edition of the Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Festival, the state Assembly premises will be transformed into a vibrant cultural space for a week, blending books, art and tradition.

As part of the programme, the ritual art form Theyyam, rooted in north Kerala, will be performed in the state capital, offering southern audiences a rare opportunity to experience the form.

The performances will be held at the Kerala Legislative Assembly complex from January 8 to 12, as part of the week-long book festival scheduled from January 7 to 13, 2026, an official release said here on Friday.

The evening programmes are expected to attract book lovers, art enthusiasts and visitors from across the state.

Theyyam is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of northern districts such as Kannur, Kasaragod and parts of Kozhikode.

It combines ritual, dance, music and storytelling, and is traditionally performed in village temples and Kavus.

The performances are being organised by the Mahe Theyyam Heritage Committee under the leadership of Padma Shri awardee E P Narayanan.

The Theyyam segment will be inaugurated on January 8 at 6 pm by Culture Minister Saji Cherian, in the presence of Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer.

Different Theyyam forms will be presented each evening.

These include Pookkuttichathan Thira, Muthappan Vellattam, Padaveeran Theyyam, Kuttichathan Thira, Agnikandakarnnan Theyyam, Vasoorimala Bhagavathi Thira, and Pottan Theyyam.

A Kalaripayattu demonstration will also be held on January 11 before the Theyyam performance.

The setting of the Legislative Assembly complex is also expected to give the performances wider visibility and public engagement.

Organisers said the book festival is not limited to literature alone but also aims to celebrate Kerala's rich cultural heritage.

For visitors, the event offers a unique chance to witness the vibrant costumes, powerful music and strong social messages of Theyyam, without travelling to North Kerala. PTI TGB TGB ROH