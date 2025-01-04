Thick blanket of fog engulfs Punjab, Haryana; cold weather conditions prevail in most parts

Chandigarh: A thick blanket of fog enveloped most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday morning and visibility in several places in the states, including Amritsar, Ludhiana and Ambala, dropped to zero, the MeT department said.

Large parts of the two states have been experiencing thick fog for the past few days and on Saturday, visibility dropped to zero at many places including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal, while Chandigarh was also blanketed by heavy fog in the morning hours.

Meanwhile, biting cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts.

In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest place, recording a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Hisar recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius, while both Gurugram and Bhiwani registered identical temperatures of 6 degrees Celsius.

Jind shivered at 6.6 degrees Celsius and Karnal recorded 7.6 degrees Celsius Biting cold swept through Sangrur and Bathinda in Punjab, both recording minimum temperatures of 5.1 degrees and 5.2 degrees respectively.

Amritsar and Faridkot recorded respective minimums of 7.3 degrees, 6.2 degrees Celsius.

While Patiala and Gurdaspur registered identical temperatures of 7.5 degrees Celsius, Barnala shivered at 7.6 degrees.

Ludhiana and Mohali recorded respective minimums of 8.4 degrees and 8.6 degrees. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius.