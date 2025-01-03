Thick fog engulfs Delhi, reducing visibility to zero; similar conditions expected in coming days

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Dense fog blanketed the national capital on Friday reducing visibility to zero in several areas, the weather department said.

It has forecast similar conditions in the coming days, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in the “very poor” category and 10 monitoring stations entering the “severe” category with readings exceeding 400.

Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 371, falling in the “very poor” category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Among the 32 monitoring stations, 10 recorded AQI levels in the “severe” category, with readings above 400, as per the SAMEER app.

These stations included Jahangirpuri, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Nehru Nagar, Okhla Phase 2, Patparganj, Punjabi Bagh, and others, while the remaining stations fell under the “very poor” category.

On Thursday the AQI stood at 318.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the city settled at 21.2 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees above average and the minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity during the day ranged between 74 and 100 percent, it said.

More than 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning as visibility dropped to zero until 9.30 am in some areas due to dense fog.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the IGI Airport experienced very dense fog with visibility recorded at 0 metres. It said all runways are operating under CAT-III, which allows aircraft to operate in low visibility conditions.

An official said over 100 flights have been delayed at the Delhi airport due to bad weather conditions but there are no diversions so far.

“While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT-III compliant may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X at 6.35 am.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky for Saturday, with predominant surface winds from the northwest at speeds of less than 4 kmph in the morning.

Moderate fog and smog are expected in most areas, with dense fog in isolated places during the morning. Wind speeds are likely to increase to 4-6 kmph in the afternoon, before decreasing to less than 4 kmph from the southwest direction in the evening and night.

Smog and shallow to moderate fog are also expected during the evening and night hours, it said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday are expected to settle at 21 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI NSM NSM OZ OZ