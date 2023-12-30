Thick fog in Punjab, Haryana; minimum temperatures hover close to normal

Chandigarh: Dense fog blanketed Punjab and Haryana on Saturday while the minimum temperature in the region hovered close to normal limits, meteorological department officials said.

Fog reduced visibility in most areas in the morning, they said.

Large parts of the two states and their common capital Chandigarh have been witnessing thick fog for the past few days.

Minimum temperatures remained close to normal at most places.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 9.2 degrees Celsius and Patiala 8.9 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at a low of 8 degrees Celsius in Bathinda and Faridkot.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 9.1 degrees Celsius and Hisar 7.7 degrees Celsius.

Karnal recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 10.6 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 9.2 degrees Celsius and Bhiwani 6.7 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 8.9 degrees Celsius.