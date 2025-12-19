Ghazipur Landfill Fire

New Delhi: Thick smoke was seen billowing from the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi on Friday, prompting authorities to rush two fire tenders to the spot, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Residents of the nearby areas reported a strong smell and reduced visibility as smoke continued to rise from the landfill through the morning.

A call regarding the incident was received at 11.05 am, after which two fire tenders were rushed to the site, the official said.

Further details are awaited.