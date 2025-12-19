National

Thick smoke over Ghazipur landfill site, 2 fire tenders rushed to spot

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Ghazipur Landfill Fire

Representative image

New Delhi: Thick smoke was seen billowing from the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi on Friday, prompting authorities to rush two fire tenders to the spot, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Residents of the nearby areas reported a strong smell and reduced visibility as smoke continued to rise from the landfill through the morning.

A call regarding the incident was received at 11.05 am, after which two fire tenders were rushed to the site, the official said.

Further details are awaited.

Ghazipur landfill Ghazipur Ghazipur Landfill Site