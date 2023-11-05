Thick toxic haze engulfs Delhi, minimum temp at 15.8 deg C

New Delhi: A thick layer of haze engulfed the national capital on Sunday morning as the minimum temperature was recorded at 15.8 degree Celsius, one notch above the season's normal.

The relative humidity was recorded 96 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The pollution levels in the city once again reached the severe plus category due to unfavourable wind conditions, particularly calm winds during the night. The air quality index (AQI) deteriorated from 415 at 4 pm on Saturday to 460 at 7 am on Sunday.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.