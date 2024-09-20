Thief beaten up by family members of motorcycle agency owner succumbs to injuries at hospital in Agra

Mathura (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) A thief, who was beaten up by the family members of the owner of a motorcycle agency in Farah Police Station area here, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Agra, police on Friday said.

This took place a day after two thieves attacked the owner and another person of the motorcycle agency situated on Agra-Mathura National Highway with iron rods and injured them while they were sleeping, they said.

When the owner shouted, his family members reached the spot. They caught one of the thieves and beat him up, police said.

On receiving the information, the police also reached there and admitted the injured thief, the agency owner, his brother and guard to the hospital.

When the thief's condition became critical, he was referred for treatment to Agra, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The accused has been identified as Maharaj Singh (40), a resident of Premnagar of Baldev area in Mathura.

The incident took place on Thursday night when two robbers attacked the agency owner Gola Chaudhary and his assistant while they were sleeping and beat them badly using an iron pipe, said Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar on Friday.

Hearing their screams, the agency guard and his younger brother also came to the spot and caught one of the robbers, while the other managed to escape, he added.

Kumar said that they beat up the robber, who was caught, due to which he was badly injured.

The police admitted the injured robber to a hospital. Seeing the serious condition of the injured robber, the doctors referred him to SN Medical College Agra, where he succumbed to his injuries, he added.

Kumar further said that efforts are on to arrest the other robber and raids are being conducted in this regard.

The police are examining the footage of the CCTV cameras, he added. PTI COR NAV AS AS