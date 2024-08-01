Thief breaks into temple in Thane district, takes away cash box containing Rs 6,000

Thane, Aug 1 (PTI) A thief broke into a temple and decamped with the 'hundi' (cash box) containing Rs 6,000 in Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The accused, who targeted Radhakrishna Temple in the Khadegolawali area of Kalyan town, is currently lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai in connection with another crime which he committed after the theft at the shrine on the intervening night of July 13-14, said an official.

He was identified on the basis of CCTV footage and police will take his custody from jail authorities for interrogation, the official said.

Based on a complaint by the temple's caretaker, police on Wednesday registered an FIR against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI COR RSY