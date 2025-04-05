Thief disguised as woman breaks into shop in MP's Chhatarpur; held

Chhatarpur (MP), Apr 5 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a shop dressed like a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, an official said on Saturday.

The police on Friday apprehended the accused, Sheikh Azad Khan, a native of Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh, for the theft in Bijawar town earlier this week, the official said.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media in which a man in a woman's garb breaks into a shop with another man who has his face covered.

A theft was reported at a dairy five days ago, and CCTV footage from the area showed that the accused was disguised as a woman.

The information was shared with the police of adjoining districts and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, and the accused was traced, he said.

Khan has admitted to the crime, the official said, adding that a search was underway for his brother, who is also involved in the theft.

The accused was also involved in other thefts under the Kotwali and Civil Lines police stations limits, he said. PTI COR ADU ARU