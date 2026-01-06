Thief gets stuck in exhaust fan window during burglary attempt in Kota; arrested

Kota (Rajasthan), Jan 6 (PTI) A burglary attempt turned into a narrow squeeze for a thief in Kota's Pratap Nagar during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday after he became wedged in an exhaust fan window while trying to break into a house.

The homeowner, returning from a trip, spotted the trapped intruder in the glare of his scooter's headlight and alerted the police, who had to extricate the man before taking him into custody.

According to the homeowner, Subhash Kumar Rawat, he and his wife had gone to visit the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar district on Saturday, and returned late on Sunday night.

As his wife unlocked the main gate and they were moving their scooter inside, Rawat noticed a man half-stuck in the window. He immediately raised an alarm and called the police.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and assisted in releasing the thief from the window frame.

A video of the incident went viral, showing the thief trapped in the exhaust fan window and police personnel struggling to pull him out safely.

Officials said the accused has been identified as Pawan, a resident of Digod village in Kota. His companion, however, managed to escape.

Borekheda SHO Anil Tailor said Pawan was arrested on Monday evening following interrogation and produced before a court on Tuesday.

During the search, police recovered car keys from the accused and seized a four-wheeler. The vehicle had a police sticker and white curtains, the SHO said.

Efforts are underway to trace the other accused in the matter, he added. PTI COR AKY AKY