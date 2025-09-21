Thief held with 11 stolen mobile phones at Karkardooma metro station

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Delhi Police's metro unit has arrested a mobile phone thief from Kakardooma metro station in the national capital, an official said on Sunday.

Around 11 stolen phones were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Ankit Kajla alias Sonu (33), a resident of Janta Colony in Shahdara, he said.

Five phones were found from Kajla's possession when he was caught by the patrolling police team, while six more phones were recovered from his residence later, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh said.

He said two of the recovered phones were linked to registered theft cases at Yamuna depot metro police station.

Kajla, a drug addict, was earlier involved in at least eight cases of theft and snatching, including incidents reported at Kashmere Gate Metro, Vivek Vihar and Yamuna Depot Metro, Singh said. PTI BM RUK RUK