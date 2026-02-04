Thief held within 24 hours for Rs 1 crore gold-diamond heist in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Feb 4 (PTI) A thief was arrested within 24 hours for allegedly stealing gold and diamond ornaments worth around Rs 1 crore from a locked house here, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

SP (City) Kumar Sivashish told a press conference that an FIR was registered on Tuesday against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following the burglary that occurred at a locked house on the intervening night of February 1 and 2 on M E School Road near Seva Sadan Hospital within Jugsalai police station area.

On the directive of Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum) Piyush Pandey, a police team headed by Deputy SP (L&O) was formed to apprehend the culprits, the SP said.

The team swung into action and collected evidence through various sources, CCTV camera footage and even pressed the dog squad, he added.

Acting on a tip off, the police team headed by officer-in-charge of Jugsalai police station Baijnath Kumar conducted a raid and apprehended a 23-year-old youth identified as Ritik Kumar Singh, Sivashish said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, following which police recovered 43 stolen items, including four gold bracelets, five gold bangles, two diamond-studded gold bangles, six gold chains, 10 gold coins inscribed with 'Jhansi ki Rani', five pairs each of earrings and finger rings, 14 silver coins of different weights, five silver anklets and other valuables, the officer said. PTI BS MNB