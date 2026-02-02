Thief injured in police firing in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 2 (PTI) A suspected thief was injured in police firing when he attacked security personnel and tried to flee from custody in Guwahati, officials said.

Assam Police said in a release that three "dreaded thieves" were nabbed on Sunday by Basistha Police Station after they committed a series of thefts in several places of the state capital.

"Within 48 hours, most of the stolen goods were recovered from different places. All three were between 22 years and 30 years of age," it said.

When the trio were taken to Jorabat's Dahmile area to recover further stolen items on Monday morning, one of them attacked the police personnel and tried to flee from the scene.

"Police repeatedly asked him to stop, but he did not listen to their warnings. Left with no option, police fired one round and the accused sustained a bullet injury in the knee," the statement said.

The injured man was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where his treatment is going on.

Police recovered Rs 15.56 lakh cash, two two-wheelers, three new mobile hand sets and several other items from their possession, the statement said. PTI TR NN