Thieves break into flat, decamp with valuables worth Rs 35.8 lakh in Thane district

Thane, Oct 21 (PTI) A security guard and three others allegedly broke into a flat in a housing society and decamped with gold and cash worth Rs 35.8 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

An offence has been registered under sections 457 (housebreaking), 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for the incident that took place on Friday night, an official said.

Security guard Gagan Bahadur (48), his wife Suman (46) and two unidentified persons broke into the flat in the Chikanghar area of Kalyan when the occupants were away at a garba event, he said.

The alleged accused climbed to the first floor of the building using a ladder and entered the flat through the bathroom window, the official said.

The accused broke open the locker in the bedroom with a screwdriver and cutter and stole gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 35.88 lakh, he said.

The accused have absconded after the theft and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, the official said. PTI COR ARU