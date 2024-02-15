Thieves break into Thane temple, steal Rs 7,000 from cash box

Thane, Feb 15 (PTI) The Thane police have registered a case after thieves broke into a temple and took away Rs 7,000 from its cash box on Thursday, an official said. While there was an attempt to commit a similar theft at another shrine, it was not successful.

Unidentified persons cut open a window grille and entered the Poshmatra Gamdevi temple at Bhayanderpada in the early hours. They forced open the cash box and stole Rs 7,000 from it, he said.

Meanwhile, there was a bid to steal from the Ram temple at Kasarwadavli, he said, adding that the thieves could not succeed in their plan.