Thieves decamp with 59 kg gold from Canara Bank Mangoli branch in Karnataka

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Jun 2 (PTI) Thieves struck rich by decamping with 59 kg of gold from the Mangoli branch of Canara Bank here recently, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The gold was deposited by people who took loans from the bank, Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Laxman B Nimbargi told reporters here.

He briefed about the incident after the bank officials arrived at the conclusion that 59 kg of gold was stolen.

According to him, on May 26, the Canara Bank Mangoli branch manager lodged a complaint.

He said the staff locked the bank on May 23 evening. On May 24 and 25 (fourth Saturday and Sunday), the bank was closed.

On May 26, when the peon returned to clean the branch, he noticed the shutter locks were cut. Immediately, the police were informed.

"After inspection, it was found that the thieves had sneaked into the bank and stole the booty. Bank officials have evaluated the booty and found that 59 kg of gold had been stolen. The gold was deposited with the bank against gold loan," Nimbargi said.

Eight teams have been formed to investigate the case, he added.

Police suspect that the theft would have happened on the intervening night of May 24 and 25.

"An investigation is in progress. We will soon arrest the accused and take the case to its logical end," the police officer said.