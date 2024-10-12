Thieves decamp with Goddess Durga’s ornaments worth over Rs 10 lakh in Odisha's Jajpur

Jajpur (Odisha), Oct 12 (PTI) Gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 10 lakh were stolen by thieves from a Durga Puja pandal in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Barundei temple under Korei police station area in the early hours of Saturday. When priests and members of the puja committee arrived at the temple around 3 am, they discovered the ornaments missing and the main gate of the temple left open, police added.

According to the complaint filed at Korei police station, the theft weas committed around 2 am. The stolen items included various gold and silver ornaments, such as a crown, necklace, trident, earrings, and nose rings belonging to Goddess Durga and other deities.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, and rituals were temporarily halted following the theft.