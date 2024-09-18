Thieves had field day during 'Lalbaug cha Raja' immersion procession; 32 cases registered

Mumbai, Sept 18 (PTI) Even as thousands of Mumbaikars thronged roads to bid adieu to the most adorable 'Lalbaug cha Raja' Ganesh idol during the immersion procession, thieves went about their business by flicking mobile phones and valuables, undeterred by the police deployment.

Police registered 32 cases against unidentified persons for stealing mobile phones, jewellery, other valuables, and wallets during the immersion procession in central Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

Police tactically deployed personnel en route to the Lalbaug Cha Raja's procession, he said.

"As devotees were busy bidding farewell to Lord Ganesh, thieves stole mobile phones, gold ornaments, gadgets, bags, purses, and wallets," the official said.

He said several people had approached Kalachowki police station to lodge complaints of theft, including valuables and cash.

"So far, 32 complaints were lodged at the police station in a single day," he added.

Police suspect the involvement of an organised gang of thieves, he said.

Thousands of idols of Lord Ganesh were immersed in the Arabian sea, ponds, and artificial lakes on the concluding day of the 11-day festival Tuesday. PTI DC NSK