Thieves make off with dozens of mobile phones at Gurugram's Sunburn Festival

Gurugram, Oct 10 (PTI) More than two dozen mobile phones were stolen at a music festival being held here at Backyard Sports Club in Sector 59, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened Sunday at the Sunburn Festival during a power trip, they said.

According to police, there were about 10,000 people at the venue when suddenly a power trip happened and when it was restored several patrons found their phones missing.

Police apprehended 12 suspects from the spot and recovered two stolen mobiles from them, they said.

Sector 65 Police Station late Sunday night received complaints from seven people, who claimed their mobile phones were stolen from the festival.

"We have received complaints from seven people only... a team is tracking them. In a prompt action, police apprehended 12 suspects and recovered two stolen mobiles from their possession," Siddhant Jain, DCP, South, said.

Himanshu Vijay Singh, a resident of Noida in Uttar Pradesh, said both he and his wife Awantika Poddar lost their mobile phones at the festival.

In his complaint to the police, he named Lakshay Rawal, Arjun Kachroo, Soumya Jyoti Halder, Sarthak Sharma, and Karan Chauhan as only a handful of those who lost their phones at the music festival.

Shaurya Gupta told police that he was in the VIP lane at the event with his three friends when at 8.20 pm, one of them said his mobile was missing. Since it was dark, he started searching for his mobile using his own mobile's flash light, but could not find it.

At 8.40, Gupta too found his phone missing. PTI COR VN VN