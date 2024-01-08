Thieves steal SBI ATM machine with Rs 30 lakh in UP's Agra

Agra, Jan 8 (PTI) Unidentified thieves stole an ATM machine of the SBI containing about Rs 30 lakh in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

A complaint has been registered on the branch manager's request, police said, adding that teams have been formed to investigate the matter.

The incident took place around 2:45 am on Monday near the Kagarol bus stand, they said.

The owner of the house in which the SBI branch is running told the police that he suddenly heard a noise in the ATM and screamed to alert the neighbours.

Advertisment

The house owner further told the police that the thieves uninstalled the ATM machine and ran away with it in a van as he shouted for help.

The branch manager of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Kagarol claimed that the ATM has a cash of about Rs 30 lakh, police said.

Agra Police Commissioner Preetinder Singh told reporters that some unknown persons reached the SBI branch in Kagarol with a private vehicle early morning and stole an ATM machine.

The SBI branch manager and the local police reached the spot after the incident.

Five teams have been formed and the CCTV footages are being checked to nab the accused involved in the ATM theft, police said. PTI COR AS AS