Thin layer of fog in Delhi; AQI remains 'very poor' at 342

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius, 3.8 notches above normal, and a thin layer of fog enveloped parts of the city on Monday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Relative humidity was recorded at 91 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecast clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 26 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 342 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.