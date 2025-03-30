Things would have been different had regulatory system existed during Bhopal tragedy: Dhankhar

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday described the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy as a case of "mega environmental negligence" and said things would have been different had there been a regulatory mechanism of the present level in place then.

Dhankhar also said that developed nations must transcend the political boundaries in environmental thinking.

He said nations should adopt models where planetary health becomes foundational to human prosperity and well-being.

Addressing an event organised by the National Green Tribunal here, the vice president said the Bhopal gas tragedy "lesson is still unlearned".

He described the gas leak incident as a "mega environmental negligence".

" ...Just imagine how pathetic was the lack of awareness. We did not have an institution like NGT. We did not have a regulatory regime that could address the issue. Things would have been very different if there had been a regulatory regime of the current level then," he said.

Addressing the gathering, the vice president said there is a global need to evolve and believe in environmental ethics to underscore human's moral obligations to protect and preserve the environment.

"We have to be aware the planet is not exclusive to us. We are not its owners. Flora and fauna must flourish and blossom alongside and so must all other living beings. In such a scenario, man will have to learn to live in harmony with nature and other living beings," he said. PTI NAB AS AS