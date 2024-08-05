Think nationally, act locally and consult stakeholders on big policy decisions: TMC's Derek O'Brien

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Monday demanded discussions over the functioning of the Home and Defence ministries in Rajya Sabha and suggested that the government consult state governments and stakeholders before any policy decisions.

Initiating discussion on the working of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, he asked the government to "think nationally and act locally" and to consult stakeholders - state governments, local bodies, communities and the private sector.

"Consult with them in the spirit of cooperation," he stressed and criticised the government saying, "The spirit of consultation is antithetical to your thinking".

Referring to the recent Lok Sabha elections in which the BJP failed to get a majority of its own, O'Brien asked the government to refrain from "grand announcements" such as International Solar Alliance.

The TMC member claimed these are all big announcements with zero action.

He also said schemes such as PM KUSUM, in which the government provided subsidy on the installation of solar irrigation pumps for cultivation, even failed to achieve a three per cent target.

The Green Hydrogen mission also faced a similar fate, he added.

"Our suggestion is to you, reduce dependency on China, Thailand and Vietnam," he said, adding, "Discuss and come up with policy decisions,".

Taking a dig at the government, O'Brien said, " You are not running a Gujarat Gymkhana. You are running the nation." He also wanted the government to discuss home and defence-related issues and if not in this session, then in the next session.

In spite of 15 opposition parties requesting this government to discuss the Home Ministry, he said, the government is "nervous" to take it up.

Despite the news of "picnics happening on the border" with China, "this government does not want to have discussions on the functioning of the Home Ministry or Defense Ministry," he said.

"We discussed all this in the business advisory committee, but it was not brought here. But in the spirit of constructive opposition, we will still initiate this discussion and give you suggestions," he said Laxmikant Bajpayee of the BJP said the government is promoting renewable energy through several schemes.

The government has allocated Rs 10,000 crore for Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana, fostering Solar Energy. Under PM Surya Ghar Scheme rooftop solar is encouraged.

Besides the government is trying to achieve 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 from non-fossil fuels as per commitment to sustainable development and climate action.

"By 2030, half of the requirement of energy would come from new and renewable sources," Bajpayee said. PTI KRH RT