Think out of the box, innovate: Dhankhar to Postal Service probationers

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday asked civil servants to think out of the box and said everyday has to be a day of learning if they want to perform to meet the expectations of the people.

He also exhorted young civil servants to show passion, mission and compassion to change the lives of people. "Nothing can be more rewarding and satisfying than to give happiness to those who otherwise have lost hope," he told the Indian Postal Service probationers of 2021 and 2022 batch who called on him at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas here.

Describing young officers as "ambassadors of growth" and "warriors of Amrit Kaal", he asked them to make India’s growth faster with their innovations and skills.

Stressing that the country is in a defining moment of transformation, he wanted the civil servants to ensure inclusive growth, financial inclusion and ease of service delivery.

"If you want to perform, you will have to think out of the box, every day has to be a day of learning. You have come from prestigious institutions, IITs, engineering colleges, legal background from varied regions. You, therefore, have the capacity to think out of the box. Your capacity to innovate, to engage in new ways of helping people to the people around you," he said.

Calling for inculcation of the values of discipline and nationalism among the people, Dhankhar suggested that every post office should display and publicise the Fundamental Duties as this would bring attitudinal change among citizens.

Describing 'dakia' (postman) as a very important person, and the one who knows and covers every part of the land, the vice president said that infrastructure and human resources of the postal department should be exploited for effective service delivery to the last mile.