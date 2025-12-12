Think tank launched to integrate ancient Indian knowledge systems with modern policymaking

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) A new policy think tank, Bharat Ki Soch, was launched on Friday with the aim to address contemporary national challenges through the perspective of India's ancient knowledge systems.

According to a statement, the think tank seeks to provide fresh policy perspectives rooted in India's cultural and philosophical traditions and contribute to the country's growth narrative.

It hopes to act as a platform for reinterpreting traditional Indian wisdom for modern governance and development.

The initiative was formally launched at an inaugural conference titled "Navigating Growth and Development in Global Uncertain Times" at the Constitution Club of India.

The discussions focused on how India can sustain its momentum of development by combining institutional strength and innovation with lessons from its civilisational heritage, it stated.

The event brought together a range of policymakers, scholars and senior administrators, including former Union ministers Dinesh Trivedi and M J Akbar, former culture secretary Raghvendra Singh, HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty, India Foundation President Ram Madhav, former diplomat TCA Raghavan, Advisory Council Chairman Anil Rajput and Bharat Ki Soch Director R K Pachnanda.

Speakers at the conference said India's future growth must go beyond contemporary policy frameworks and draw upon long-standing indigenous knowledge systems. They stressed the need to integrate traditional insights into areas such as governance, economy, agriculture, sustainability, health, wellness and national security.

Bharat Ki Soch aims to serve as a bridge between ancient wisdom and modern policymaking by promoting interdisciplinary research, collaboration and public engagement, the statement said.

The think tank plans to study and reinterpret concepts from Indian scriptures and civilisational thought for present-day developmental needs.

In his welcome address, Advisory Council Chairman Anil Rajput described the launch as the beginning of a "new intellectual journey".

"Today marks not just an event, it is the beginning of a journey to rediscover India's timeless knowledge and reimagine our growth story with confidence, clarity and cultural rootedness," he added. PTI SHB SHB SKY SKY