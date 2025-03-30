‘Think Tank’ to monitor rising drug use, violent tendencies among youth: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 30 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday announced the formation of a ‘think tank’ to closely monitor the increasing use of narcotic substances and the growing violent tendencies among the youth.

Speaking at a high-level meeting convened to discuss strategies to curb drug abuse in the state, the chief minister also stated that a web portal would be set up to enable the public to confidentially share information related to the sale and use of drugs with authorities.

The identity of those providing information will not be disclosed under any circumstances, he added.

Vijayan reiterated that the government’s objective is to eradicate drug abuse from the state.

The meeting aimed to gather insights from student and youth organisations, representatives from the film, cultural, and media sectors, teacher-parent associations, and experts from various fields to formulate an action plan to tackle the rising drug menace and violent behaviour among the youth.

A key suggestion proposed by experts at the meeting was the establishment of a Teacher-Student Vigilance Committee in all schools.

Additionally, there was a recommendation to introduce a Student Guidance Support Programme in colleges and schools.

Experts also suggested initiatives to enhance students’ physical fitness and the formulation of a Home Charter, which would foster personality development through a joint responsibility between home and school, an official release stated.

The meeting also proposed the creation of a mentoring network incorporating NSS, scouts, SPC, and other volunteer groups.

During his address, Vijayan called for collective action, emphasising that along with government initiatives, public participation is crucial in combating the growing menace.

Highlighting the gravity of the issue, he pointed out that the alarming rise in drug use and violent tendencies among children poses a serious threat to society.

"To eliminate drug abuse, both administrative measures and social intervention are necessary. This meeting aims to formulate effective strategies to achieve that goal," Vijayan said.

He further noted that representatives from various sectors attending the meeting could contribute new ideas and recommendations.

"In today’s world, teachers should address the psychological issues prevailing among students. Special training will be required to equip them for this task. While it may not be possible to completely reverse the social and domestic challenges contributing to this crisis, the meeting provides a platform to explore solutions," he added.

He also urged parents to better understand their children and, instead of confining them at home, provide opportunities for them to interact with peers of their age.

Discussing the challenges faced by children and young adults, Vijayan underscored the global nature of the drug menace.

According to United Nations data, the number of drug users worldwide was 24 crore a decade ago. Over the next ten years, this surged to 296 crore in 2021, marking a multi-fold increase, he stated.

Drug use among children is a growing international concern, and drug trafficking is a worldwide problem. However, we cannot afford to remain passive, assuming that nothing can be done, Vijayan said.

"Our mission should be to save even the last person from falling victim to the devastation of drug abuse," he asserted.

Earlier, Vijayan announced that the state government would launch a major anti-drug campaign to tackle the growing menace of narcotics through a coordinated effort involving all sections of society.

Sunday’s meeting was attended by subject experts, leaders of youth and student organisations, representatives of the film, cultural, and media industries, as well as teachers’ associations and the Parent-Teacher Association. PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK KH