Third accused held in case of man buried by friends in Kozhikode

Kozhikode, Sep 13 (PTI) The police on Saturday arrested the third accused in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man, who was allegedly buried by friends after they claimed he died of a drug overdose here in this district.

The accused, Renjith (39), is a resident of Poovathuparambu in Kozhikode district.

According to police, Renjith had been at large and was located in Andhra Pradesh.

A police team led by Deputy Commissioner Arun K Pavithran traveled to Andhra Pradesh and took Renjith in custody. The police team will return to Kozhikode soon.

Vijil, from West Hill, went missing on March 24, 2019, after leaving home that morning.

At Sarovaram Park, Vijil allegedly used brown sugar with his friends Nikhil (35) of Eranjipalam, S Deepesh (27) of Vengeri, and Renjith.

According to the accused, Vijil collapsed after consuming brown sugar.

Believing Vijil had died, the accused abandoned his motorcycle near the railway station, disposed of his mobile phone, and buried his body in a wetland two days later.

Although a missing persons case was registered, Vijil was not found. Police later reviewed unsolved cases, reopened the investigation, and arrested Nikhil and Deepesh on August 25.

On Friday, police recovered skeletal remains suspected to be Vijil's from Sarovaram Park.

The recovered skeletal remains will be handed over to the forensic laboratory for detailed examination and DNA testing, a police officer added.