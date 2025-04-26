Third accused in Bopdev Ghat gangrape case nabbed

Pune, Apr 26 (PTI) The remaining third accused in the Bopdev Ghat gangrape case has been arrested, Pune Police said on Saturday.

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by three men in Bopdev Ghat area on the outskirts of the city on October 3, 2024, causing outrage.

The incident took place when she was visiting the spot with a male friend, who too was beaten up by the accused.

Two of the accused -- Chandrakumar Ravi Prasad Kanojia and Akhtar Babu Shaikh -- were arrested shortly after the incident while Suraj alias Bapu Gosavi was on the run.

"We apprehended him from Akluj bus stand in Solapur district with the help of Walchandnagar police," said Pankaj Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural.

Gosavi will be handed over to the Pune city crime branch which is investigating the case, he said. PTI SPK KRK