Third accused in murder of 2 cops in Gurdaspur arrested in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) Punjab Police on Friday said it has arrested the third accused involved in the murder of two policemen found dead in Gurdaspur on February 22.

Gurdaspur SSP Aditya said the accused, Inderjit Singh, was arrested in Amritsar.

On February 22, ASI Gurnam Singh and home guard Ashok Kumar were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a checkpost at Adhian village, about 2 km from the International Border with Pakistan, in Gurdaspur district.

Police later identified Ranjit Singh (19), Inderjit Singh (21) and Dilawar Singh (19) for their alleged involvement in the killings, allegedly at the behest of their Pakistan-based handlers backed by the spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

While Dilawar was arrested earlier, Ranjit was shot dead in an exchange of fire with police on Wednesday after he fled from their custody.

The bodies of the two cops were discovered by Adhian village sarpanch Kamaljeet Singh around 8.15 am on February 22.

The area where the bodies were found is a hotbed of heroin smuggling and arms drop-offs by drones from across the border.

Police had then said that Dilawar and Ranjit were in touch with their ISI handlers, who assigned them the task to attack and kill policemen. PTI CHS ARI ARI