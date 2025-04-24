Third day of state mourning for Pope Francis to be held on day of funeral on Saturday

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The third and final day of state mourning declared as a mark of respect for Pope Francis will be held on Saturday when his funeral mass and burial are carried out, the government said.

The National Flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings and there will be no official entertainment on the day, an official statement issued Thursday said.

"The Government of India had announced three-day state mourning as a mark of respect on the passing away of His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See. Two days' state mourning was observed on April 22 and April 23, 2025 and one day's state mourning will be observed on the day of the funeral," it said.

Pope Francis, the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, died on April 21 aged 88. He was diagnosed with double pneumonia. PTI ABS ABS SKY SKY