Third district in Goa to be named as Kushavati: CM

Panaji, Dec 31 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the proposed third district in the state will be called 'Kushavati', named after a river that flows through the region.

It will be an aspirational district in the country, he said.

At present, the coastal state comprises two districts - North Goa and South Goa.

Talking to reporters, Sawant said the new district will comprise four talukas - Dharbandora, Quepem, Sanguem and Canacona - that are currently part of South Goa.

"All the administrative works of the new district will be run from South Goa district till the infrastructure required for the new district is made available," the CM said.

The new district will be named as Kushavati, a river that flows in these parts of Goa, he said.

Till the time a full time collector is appointed in the nwe district, the responsibility will be handled by the collector of South Goa district, according to him.

Quepem town will be the headquarters of the new district, which will be connected through proper bus service from the areas like Canacona and Dharbandora so that the people don't face inconvenience, Sawant said.

"Aspirational districts in the country get additional funds of Rs 15 crore from the Centre. So, special funds will also be requested from the central government to create infrastructure for the new district which has a 27 per cent tribal population," he said.

Speaking on Tuesday, the CM had said a notification about the formation of the new district will be issued soon.