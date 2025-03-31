Third edition of AIAC hosts 21 artists from ASEAN member countries

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The ongoing third edition of the ASEAN-India Artists' Camp (AIAC) 2025 in Shillong is utilising art to strengthen cultural ties, bringing together 21 artists from India and ASEAN countries.

Organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in collaboration with cultural organisation Seher, the camp, which held its launch event in Delhi on Saturday, marks 10 years of India's 'Act East' Policy.

Using art as a medium for cultural dialogue in line with the decisions taken and endorsed in the 21st ASEAN-India Summit, the AIAC is hosting artists from India along with ASEAN member nations including Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Timor-Leste, Myanmar, Thailand, Brunei, Indonesia, Lao PDR and Philippines.

Over the course of 10 days, artists will create original works, take part in workshops on classical dance, music, and handicrafts, and explore India’s artistic traditions in a collaborative setting.

They will also hold interactive sessions with local art students in Shillong and conduct a special workshop at a local school, where visiting ASEAN artists will share their skills and experiences with young learners.

"This camp feels like a heartbeat shared across borders. A gathering where artists don’t just meet, but truly see each other. It’s special because it’s messy and real: paint-stained hands, late-night stories, and the kind of laughter that bridges languages.

"For me, it’s about watching strangers become family through art, carrying their traditions and dreams into something new, something that lingers in your chest long after the brushes are down," Sanjeev Bhargava, founder-director of Seher, said in a statement.

The ASEAN artists taking part in the camp are Chong Ai Chezer (Singapore), Abilio da Conceicao Silva (Timor Leste), Panich Phupratana (Thailand), Phonesith Yernsensuly (Lao PDR), Mohana Kumara Velu (Malaysia), Lou Lim (Philippines), Nwe Ni Soe (Myanmar) and Ros Norak (Cambodia).

The list of Indian artists include Mrudula Kunatharaju, Mousumi Biswas, Japani Shyam Dhurwey, Kazi Nasir, Prakash Joshi, Aayush, Vinay Kumar, Bappa Chitrakar, Chandan Bez Baruah and Raphael Warjri.

During the camp, the artists will talk about various forms of painting and their shared cultural histories in various styles and forms of art. Each artist will create one work of art, representing different styles -- contemporary, modern, traditional, impressionist -- while still carrying the essence of their own culture and history.

The masterpieces created during the camp will first be unveiled in New Delhi in a two-day showcase before making their way to Malaysia, the ASEAN Chair for 2025, for a week-long exhibition. The camp will come to a close on April 7. PTI MG RB MG MG MG