Third edition of 'Art of India' returns to Delhi on Jan 28

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The third edition of Art of India, set to begin here in the national capital on January 28, will showcase masterpieces and upcoming blue-chip contemporary artworks under the theme "Tradition, Transition, Modernity".

To be held at the India Habitat Centre (IHC) and curated by art critic Alka Pande, the upcoming edition will feature works by distinguished artists such as Raja Ravi Verma, B Prabha, M F Husain, Ganesh Haloi, Manu Parekh and Jayasri Burman.

"This year Art of India is looking at the story of Indian art through a 'ragamalika' or a garland of many stories which makes the narrative of Indian visual culture. The story of Indian Art is indeed an amazing compendium of different voices, languages and mediums which defines Indian art.The third edition promises to be a moving feast for art lovers," Pande said in a statement.

Touted to be a testament to India's creative legacy, the eight-day exhibition will showcase a variety of artistic mediums including painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, photography, video, digital and mixed-media works.

With a rich heritage deeply rooted in India's cultural history, the Art of India exhibition, first launched in 2022, highlights the creative expressions of renowned artists and promises to be a melting pot of artistic proficiency and imaginative concepts, according to the organisers.

"The Art of India exhibition stands as a significant gathering for art enthusiasts, offering a platform to experience diverse forms of visual arts such as sculpture, painting, design, and architecture," they added.

The exhibition will conclude on February 4 and travel to NCPA, Mumbai, from March 9 to 15. PTI MG RB RB