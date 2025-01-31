Third edition of Dahanu Festival begins

Palghar, Jan 31 (PTI) The third edition of the three-day Dahanu Festival, where visitors can enjoy local food and cultural programmes and buy various products, was inaugurated at Dahanu in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday.

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, who is also Palghar's guardian minister, inaugurated the festival at Seaview Park, Dahanu-Agar Road.

Naik said the festival was not only a celebration of local heritage but also a catalyst for economic growth.

He said Dahanu and its surrounding region was an emerging hub that could evolve into the "Fourth Mumbai".

The government was committed to the infrastructure development of the region, he said, adding that the upcoming Vadhvan Port was expected to boost employment opportunities for locals and provide a significant economic uplift to the district.

Dahanu is known for its sapodilla cultivation, and this festival serves as a platform to showcase the region's agricultural richness, local culture and tourism potential, he said.

A total of 200 stalls, including those run by self-help groups (SHGs) and entrepreneurs, have been set up at the festival, offering local handicraft, agricultural products and traditional delicacies. Folk performances, along with various competitions, workshops, and interactive sessions will also be held during the festival.

Last year, more than three lakh tourists had visited the festival, and Naik expressed confidence that the figure will reach five lakh this year. PTI COR NP