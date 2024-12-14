Third edition of Global Yoga Summit 2024 kicks off in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 14 (PTI) The Rotary Bangalore Global Yoga Club inaugurated a two-day Global Yoga Summit (GYS) 2024 on Saturday.

The summit is being held at the International Convention Centre, Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra (GKVK) Campus in Bengaluru. It is supported by the Swami Vivekananda Yoga Research and Holistic Health Trust, Yoga University of the Americas in Miami, Florida, and the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India.

Speaking at the inauguration, Yogi Devaraj, President of GYS 2024, described the Global Yoga Summit as a dynamic platform for yoga practitioners, researchers, and professionals to collaborate and innovate.

"Our mission is to make yoga more accessible, sustainable, and impactful in today’s fast-paced, modern world. By fostering awareness, we aim to showcase how yoga can revolutionise mental well-being, encourage conscious lifestyles, and open doors to meaningful career opportunities," he said.

The theme for GYS 2024 is "Yoga for Self-care and Social Harmony".

The inaugural event was attended by the Governor of Meghalaya, C H Vijayashankar, and the Chancellor of YUVA International Scholar, Aralumallige Parthasarathy.

The first day of the summit featured technical and experiential sessions on yoga and holistic health. Arogya Expo, organised as part of the two-day summit, showcased a variety of yoga-related products and therapies. PTI JR SSK ADB