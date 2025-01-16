Third edition of HindAyan Cycle Expedition and Race from Feb 8 to 19

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) The third edition of the 'HindAyan Cycle Expedition and Race' will be held from February 8 to 19, covering key cities between Delhi and Pune, the organisers said.

Advertisment

The expedition features various events, including a major 220-km cycling tour from Delhi to Agra along the Yamuna Expressway on February 10, the event's convenor, Vishnudas Chapke said.

The event will span several cities, with professional cyclists participating in long expeditions, such as from Delhi to Agra and Mumbai to Pune, as well as three-stage races of 100 km each in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra between March 7 and 9, he said.

Amateur cyclists will be given an opportunity to join joy rides in New Delhi, Jaipur, Gandhinagar, Thane, Mumbai and Pune, he said.

Advertisment

The event is open to both professional and amateur cyclists, offering a multi-stage race and expedition, as per the organisers.

The HindAyan initiative will focus on raising awareness for cancer and hair donation, Chapke said.

Many cancer patients, particularly women, experience emotional trauma due to hair loss, which significantly impacts their sense of identity and confidence.

Advertisment

"To address this, we are organising hair donation drives following the cycling events in Mumbai and Pune. Donated hair will be used to create wigs for cancer patients, helping them regain confidence," said Chapke.

The HindAyan Cycle Expedition aims to be a national platform for cross-country cycling, having previously gained support from various armed forces.

The last year's edition saw teams from the Indian Army and Navy, Chapke said and expressed hope for the participation from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) this year.

Advertisment

The event also aims to promote cycling as a sustainable and healthy mode of transport, aligning with the Prime Minister's 'Fit India' Mission, the organisers added. PTI KK GK