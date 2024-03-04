Third edition of Khel Mahakumbh to start in Himachal's Bilaspur from Mar 5

Hamirpur (HP), Mar 4 (PTI) The third edition of 'Khel Mahakumbh' will commence in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district from Tuesday, BJP state secretary Narendra Atri said.

Atri on Monday said village and panchayat level teams will compete for five sports events -- volleyball, kabaddi, cricket, basketball and athletics -- in the event to be held at Luhnu ground.

The tournament will be inaugurated jointly by Union Information cum Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, India cricket team coach Rahul Dravid and team captain Rohit Sharma, the BJP secretary said.

The 'Sansad Khel Mahakumbh' was launched by MP Anurag Thakur in 2018. The first edition of the tournament was inaugurated by former captain and veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at Dharamshala cricket stadium, he said.

Atri said more than 3,700 village and panchayat teams participated in in the last two editions of the event.

So far over 87,400 players have showcased their skills in the 'Sansad Khel Mahakumbh', which is held in Hamirpur district, he added. PTI COR BPL RPA