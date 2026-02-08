Third edition of Kochi Navy Cyclothon held

Kochi, Feb 8 (PTI) The Southern Naval Command conducted the third edition of the Kochi Navy Cyclothon here on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.

The cyclothon was a significant milestone for the 'Khelo Bharat' initiative, the spokesperson said in a release.

The event was flagged off by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, AVSM, NM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.

The event brought together 800 participants from across the community to promote endurance sports and healthy living, the release said.

The event saw a distinguished turnout, including members of the judiciary and police officials, participating in the 75 km and 40 km categories, the spokesperson said.

"A notable highlight was the inclusive participation of specially-abled athletes, who rode alongside the pack in a powerful display of unity. The journey concluded at the KV Port Trust Ground with a ceremonial performance by the Naval Band, underscoring the deep-rooted traditions of the Indian Navy," the release said.

The defence spokesperson said that through this initiative, the Indian Navy continues to foster its enduring bond with the city of Kochi while championing green living and physical fitness.

"Pedal for a better tomorrow, ride green and breathe clean," the release said. PTI TBA TBA KH