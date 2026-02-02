Third edition of tri-services future warfare course to be held in Delhi from Feb 2-25

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The third edition of the tri-services future warfare course featuring an enhanced curriculum which covers specialised subjects and domain-specific warfare developments in military operations will be held here from February 2-25, officials said on Monday.

Additionally, this course features experts on subjects like critical and rare earth elements, supply chain vulnerabilities and regional and global geopolitics impinging on operations in the future, expanding the number of subjects that will need to be studied and analysed by the defence forces in order to plan and conduct operations in the future, they said.

The course is being hosted under the aegis of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) in partnership with the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS).

Building on the success of the inaugural course held in September 2024, this expanded three-week programme aims to realise the vision of Chief of the Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan to prepare officers for the complex challenges of modern warfare, they said.

The course, to be held at the Manekshaw Centre at Delhi Cantonment, focuses on developing an erudite understanding on how war fighting is being impacted by technology, necessitating a relook at our thinking, concepts, doctrines, strategies and techniques, and Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs), the defence ministry said.

"It also caters for deeper exploration of critical topics, practical demonstrations of emerging technologies and visits to institutions of critical importance to the capabilities of the defence forces," the ministry said in a statement.

It said this edition features an enhanced curriculum covering specialised subjects and domain-specific warfare developments in military operations.

The course comprises participants from the three services, as well as representatives from the defence industry including start-ups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and the private industry.

Among the services' participants, senior officers with ranks varying from majors to major generals (and their equivalents) will be part of it, with the junior officers bringing their technical flair and expertise and the senior officers their operational experience and strategic knowledge, it said.

The future warfare course will align operational priorities of the armed forces with the capabilities of the indigenous defence industry and enable a free-flowing discussion on the various facets of modern and futuristic war-fighting, the ministry said.

A diverse range of experts including veterans, serving officers, former ambassadors, industry experts and academic professionals will ensure that a holistic analysis of India's security challenges is debated in a threadbare and professional manner, officials said.