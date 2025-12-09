Third habitat for cheetahs to come up in tiger reserve in MP's Sagar district

Khajuraho, Dec 9 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday accorded in-principle approval to develop the Virangana Durgawati Tiger Reserve at Nauradehi in Sagar district as the third cheetah habitat in the state.

The approval was given by the state cabinet at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Khajuraho, an official said.

The first cheetah habitat was opened at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district in September 2022, and the second one at the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Mandsaur district in April 2025.

KNP is home to 28 cheetahs, while the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary houses two wild cats, the world's fastest land animals. Additionally, eight cheetahs are expected to arrive at KNP from Botswana in January, the official said. PTI MAS RSY