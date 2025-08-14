Third large survey vessel 'Ikshak' delivered to Indian Navy

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) 'Ikshak', the third of the four survey vessel (large) ships steered by the Warship Design Bureau, was delivered to the Indian Navy on Thursday, officials said.

The first ship of the class, INS Sandhayak was commissioned in February 2024 and the second ship, INS Nirdeshak, in December 2024.

The contract for four survey vessel (large) or SVL ships was signed in October 2018.

'Ikshak' is the first SVL ship to be delivered with accommodation for women officers and sailors, officials said.

"The ship aims at full-scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic survey of port or harbour approaches and determination of navigational channels or routes," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The ship will also collect oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and civil applications.

"Ikshak (Yard 3027), the third of four Survey Vessel (Large) ships, 102nd ship steered by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau, built at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and overseen by Warship Overseeing Team (Kolkata) was delivered to the Indian Navy on August 14," the defence ministry said.

The SVL ships are designed and built as per classification rules of the Indian Register of Shipping by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.

"With a displacement of about 3,400 tonnes and overall length of 110 m, 'Ikshak' is fitted with state-of-the art hydrographic equipment such as data acquisition and processing system, autonomous underwater vehicle, remotely operated vehicle, DGPS long-range positioning systems, digital side scan sonar, etc.

DGPS stands for differential GPS.

Powered by two diesel engines, the ship can achieve speeds in excess of 18 knots, the statement said.

"The keel of the ship was laid on August 6, 2021, and the ship was launched on November 26, 2022. The ship has undergone a comprehensive schedule of trails in harbour and at sea prior its delivery," the ministry said.

'Ikshak' has an indigenous content of over 80 per cent by cost, the ministry said.

The delivery of 'Ikshak' is a reassurance on the impetus of the government and the Indian Navy towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the statement said.

The delivery is a tribute to the collaborative efforts of a large number of stakeholders, MSMEs and Indian industry in enhancing the maritime prowess of the nation in the Indian Ocean Region, it added.

INS Sandhayak, equipped with state-of-the-art hydrography capability, recently visited Singapore on the occasion of its National Day. PTI KND ARI